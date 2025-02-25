Medal success for Coleraine's Kyokan Judo club at English Judo Open Championships

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:22 BST

A Coleraine judo club travelled to the English Judo Open Championships and returned with a haul of medals!

Kyokan Judo club took on opponents from all over the UK at the Championships in Walsall on Saturday, February 22.

Sofia Richardson and Charlotte Kasparian both won gold with Ebony McCahon winning a silver.

Timothy Oland placed fifth winning and impressive five fights out of seven.

The Kyokan Judo Club competitors pictured at the English Judo Open Championships in Walsall with head coach Garfield Richardson. CREDIT KYOKAN
The Kyokan Judo Club competitors pictured at the English Judo Open Championships in Walsall with head coach Garfield Richardson. CREDIT KYOKAN

Head Coach Garfield Richardson said: “Brothers Alex and Matthew Gibb fought well in this tough tournament fighting the best in the UK, but were unfortunate to place this time.”

Kyokan Judo train at Score Football in Coleraine on Tuesday and Wednesdays and are accepting new members.

