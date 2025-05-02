Meet 10 women who are helping to drive Northern Ireland’s car scene forward

2 . Rose Mary Stalker

One woman who has been at the forefront of Northern Ireland’s automotive industry for decades is Rose Mary Farenden (now Rose Mary Stalker). A pioneer in the world of engineering, Rose has been driving innovation since the 1990s. As a mechanical engineer, she made her mark in 1998 as the project manager for the launch of the iconic Ford Focus. At the time, she was the only woman studying Mechanical Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast, a notable achievement in itself. After helping shape the success of the Ford Focus, she became a Chartered Engineer with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in May 1995. Her journey then took her to some of the world’s most prestigious companies, including Boeing and Rolls-Royce. Today, Rose is a director at both Invest Northern Ireland and Catalyst Inc., continuing to make an impact on the region's automotive and engineering landscape. Photo: MATT MACKEY / PRESSEYE