Meet 10 women who are helping to drive Northern Ireland’s car scene forward

From professional drivers and mechanics to influencers and business owners, women are not only part of the conversation but are actively driving Northern Ireland's car scene forward.
These women are and have redefined what it means to be involved in the automotive world, proving that passion for cars knows no gender.
From behind the wheel to behind the scenes, these women are breaking barriers, inspiring the next generation, and making their mark.
Here are 10 women driving Northern Ireland’s car scene forward:
1. Ciara Duggan
Ciara Duggan is a talented rally driver and mechanic making waves in the motorsport world. With a passion for speed and precision, she has proven herself on some of the most challenging rally stages around Ireland. As one of the few women competing at a high level in rally racing, Ciara is breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of female drivers. Her career has seen her take on numerous rally events, where her skill behind the wheel and determination have earned her respect in the competitive motorsport community. Also a co-host on the She Drives podcast, Ciara joins Tyree Patton to give an added perspective into the world of motorsport. Photo: Ciara Duggan Facebook
2. Rose Mary Stalker
One woman who has been at the forefront of Northern Ireland’s automotive industry for decades is Rose Mary Farenden (now Rose Mary Stalker). A pioneer in the world of engineering, Rose has been driving innovation since the 1990s. As a mechanical engineer, she made her mark in 1998 as the project manager for the launch of the iconic Ford Focus. At the time, she was the only woman studying Mechanical Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast, a notable achievement in itself. After helping shape the success of the Ford Focus, she became a Chartered Engineer with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in May 1995. Her journey then took her to some of the world’s most prestigious companies, including Boeing and Rolls-Royce. Today, Rose is a director at both Invest Northern Ireland and Catalyst Inc., continuing to make an impact on the region's automotive and engineering landscape. Photo: MATT MACKEY / PRESSEYE
3. Tylor Woods
With a passion for all things automotive, Tylor has built a name for herself as an influential figure in a traditionally male-dominated industry, being widely known as Automotive Blondie. Her journey into the world of cars began in her youth, sparking a deep fascination with vehicles and mechanics. Tylor’s engaging online content quickly attracted a loyal following across social media. Beyond her digital presence, she works with WOMENSTEC who have developed a number of programmes aimed at introducing girls to vehicle maintenance, Tylor also hosted the Tricked Out Tractor TV series and regularly presents at Pristine Competitions. Photo: Tylor Woods Instagram
4. Lee Maxwell
While many women are taking the wheel, Lee is making her mark behind the scenes in the automotive world. As a key figure in GTINI, she helps create some of the most anticipated events on the car calendar, including the iconic Dubshed. A passionate enthusiast of German cars, Lee shares her journey and builds with her social media followers, showcasing the progress of her projects. In addition to her event organising, Lee is also a host on the Reload Podcast, where she discusses all things cars, culture, and the latest trends in the automotive world. Photo: Lee Maxwell Facebook
