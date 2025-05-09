Meet nine of the Northern Ireland radio stars bringing fresh energy to the airwaves

4 . Grainne McCoy, Q Radio

Beauty entrepreneur and former finalist on BBC’s Apprentice, Grainne McCoy has also carved out a space for herself in radio. Best known for her business ventures and Give Us Beauty brand, Grainne has used her platform to inspire others in entrepreneurship and self-confidence. Now, she’s bringing that same passion to Q Radio, where she continues to engage and entertain listeners. You can listen to her show every Sunday from 2-6pm. Photo: Q Radio