Meet nine of the Northern Ireland radio stars bringing fresh energy to the airwaves

From rising stars to established figures, a new wave of personalities is making their mark behind the mic, bringing fresh energy and unique perspectives to local airwaves.
Whether it’s a social media influencer known for their engaging content or a comedian or businesswoman sharing their passion, Northern Ireland’s radio scene is evolving with a dynamic mix of voices.
Here are eight personalities turned radio presenters from Northern Ireland:
1. Gerry Lavz, Q Radio
One of the most recognisable names to make the transition is Gerry Lavz. Known for his hilarious and relatable content on TikTok and Instagram, Gerry’s influence in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle has made him a social media sensation. Now, he’s taken that energy to Q Radio, where his fun and engaging style has found a new home on the airwaves. Gerry can be found at Q Radio covering shows from time to time. Photo: Gerry Lavz Facebook
2. Katherine Walker, Cool FM
Katharine Walker, who rose to fame as Miss Northern Ireland 2018 and later Miss Universe Ireland 2021, has also made a name for herself in broadcasting. With a background in nursing and a strong online following, she now co-hosts The Cool Saturday Show on Cool FM with Stuart Robinson, blending entertainment, music, and news while bringing her pageant experience and media expertise to a wider audience. Photo: Katherine Walker Instagram
3. Lisa McHugh, Downtown
Country music singer and influencer Lisa McHugh is another social media star making waves in radio. Having built a dedicated fanbase through Instagram and YouTube, Lisa has expanded her career beyond music, securing a presenting role on Downtown Country Radio. Her deep knowledge of the industry and authentic connection with her audience make her a perfect fit for the station. You can listen to Lisa on Downtown Radio on Saturday afternoons. Photo: Lisa McHugh Facebook
4. Grainne McCoy, Q Radio
Beauty entrepreneur and former finalist on BBC’s Apprentice, Grainne McCoy has also carved out a space for herself in radio. Best known for her business ventures and Give Us Beauty brand, Grainne has used her platform to inspire others in entrepreneurship and self-confidence. Now, she’s bringing that same passion to Q Radio, where she continues to engage and entertain listeners. You can listen to her show every Sunday from 2-6pm. Photo: Q Radio
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.