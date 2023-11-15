Meet the best-dressed race-goers at Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal

Fashionistas from all over Ireland and beyond dressed to impress at Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal racecourse.

Ivona Moore from Kilkeel was awarded the highly acclaimed ‘Best Dressed’ title on Ladies Day which took place on day two of the festival.

Sponsored by premium soft drinks brand bottlegreen, the competition proved a glamorous occasion with autumnal frocks and frothy fascinators to the fore,

The judging panel for this year’s contest included Cool FM presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney, 2023 Miss Northern Ireland winner Kaitlyn Clarke and Sarah Lawson, head of marketing at bottlegreen Drinks, part of The SHS Group.

The prestigious title was awarded to Ivona Moore from Kilkeel who took home a ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend experience sponsored by bottlegreen after she stunned the judging panel with her outfit featuring a striking maroon ensemble with dress from Club L London, co-ordinating headpiece and clutch from CC Millinery, shoes from Mango and coat from NA-KD.

Ivona said: “I’m absolutely delighted and quite frankly extremely shocked to be crowned this year’s Best Dressed Lady. I have a love for all things fashion and beauty and to be crowned the winner of the ‘Best Dressed’ competition among all these gorgeous ladies is such an honour. A huge thank you to all the judges for awarding me with this prestigious title.”

Sarah Lawson, head of marketing at bottlegreen Drinks and The SHS Group said: “This is the first year bottegreen has sponsored the ‘Best Dressed’ competition and I have been blown away by the spectacle of style we’ve witnessed. It was extremely difficult to select an overall winner but the style and elegance of Ivona’s outfit made her stand out as the unanimous choice.”

Kathyrn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal Racecourse added: “The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is a highly anticipated event both in terms of sport and style in Northern Ireland, and across the two days we have witnessed not only some fabulous fashion, but some outstanding horse racing. This year’s ‘Best Dressed’ competition, sponsored by bottlegreen Drinks, showcased some of the best frocks, fascinators and footwear we’ve seen, and Ivona blew the judges away with her sensational style.”

