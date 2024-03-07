One of the organisations receiving funding is Stitching Time, based in Ballycastle. They have been awarded a £4,000 grant over two years, to run crafting workshops to teach new skills and support young people to learn how to use a sewing machine.

Cathy Black, Chairperson, Stitching Time, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. Our project to promote learning of sewing skills will benefit young people and adults in our community.”

Ballymoney, Finvoy and Rasharkin Parish Caring Association also received a £9,756 grant to buy freezers and hygiene items to support the running of their Community Fridge. The project will help people access free food and essential items to reduce poverty and food waste.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Moneydig Rural Network Group, based outside Garvagh. They are using a £20,000 grant to deliver a two-year programme of craft and wellbeing activities. The project will encourage healthier lifestyles and build connections.

Rasharkin and District Rural Cultural and Educational Society recently received a £7,900 grant to make improvements to their kitchen facilities and organise activities to reduce isolation. The project includes a community open day, concert cultural trips and historical research.

Also receiving funding in the area is Ballykelly Friendly Friday Club, Ballyrashane Women’s Institute, Bee Heard, Castlecatt Community Association and Mosside Women’s Institute.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund commented: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding in this announcement, which are all making a big impact. We look forward to seeing what they achieve in their area.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.

