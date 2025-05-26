Honourees include director and producer of gripping AppleTV+ series Severance, Aoife McArdle, Netflix VFX Executive Laura Livingstone, Belfast-born kickboxing legend and businessman, Billy Murray, and Director General of Europe’s biggest conservation charity, The National Trust, Hilary McGrady.
Congratulating this year’s cohort of honorary graduates, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “Graduation is a special moment in the academic year; a time to honour our exceptional graduates as they gather to celebrate their hard-earned success.
"At the heart of our values at Ulster University is a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders – individuals who will shape their professions and their communities for the better, long after they leave us with their qualifications. With that future in mind, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable contributions of esteemed local, national and international figures who have already made a huge impact in their fields. It is a privilege to award these honorary doctorates to individuals who embody excellence, creativity, and integrity. Their achievements serve as a powerful source of inspiration for our entire university community.”
The honorary doctorates will be conferred during summer graduations which take place from Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 10 across Belfast, Coleraine and Derry / Londonderry.
Here are the 12 notable individuals being recognised by Ulster University.
1. Dave Linton
Dave Linton is the founder and CEO of the multi-award-winning Madlug, a business which, for every item purchased, provides a pack-away travel bag to a child in the care system, preventing them from having to use unsuitable bags when moving location. He has more than 20 years of experience as a youth worker, as well as being an adoptive parent and a former short-break foster carer. Photo: released by UU
2. Aoife McArdle
A director, writer, and cinematographer working across film, television drama, music videos and commercials, Aoife McArdle has received an Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Rising Star Award, a Women in Film & Television (WFTV) Best Director Award as well as Directors Guild of America and Primetime Emmy nominations for her work. Receiving news of her Honorary Doctorate, Aoife McArdle, commented: “It is fantastic to have been recognised by Ulster University for my work, especially at such an exciting time for film production in Belfast. I can’t wait to visit this summer and to meet other Ulster University graduates including, I hope, some of the film makers of the future.” Photo: Alex Hulsey
3. Billy Murray
Billy Murray made history as Northern Ireland's first professional world kickboxing champion. Over three decades, he won four titles across four weight divisions, and elevated kickboxing by producing TV programnes and hosting major events at venues including the Odyssey Arena, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall, featuring international fighters and broadcasters. Today, as a coach and promoter, he remains dedicated to the sport and serves as a global ambassador. Photo: Mark Marlow
4. Laura Livingstone
Having made her start in visual effects on Iron Man 2 at Industrial Light & Magic in San Francisco, Laura Livingstone is currently a VFX Executive at Netflix, where she has overseen visual effects on series including Bodkin, Vikings Valhalla, Wednesday, and The Perfect Couple. Delighted to accept her Honorary Doctorate, Laura Livingstone said: “It’s always a joy to come home, but being invited back to accept an honorary doctorate is truly special. I’m so proud of how much Northern Ireland has grown, especially in screen and storytelling, where there’s such momentum and heart. Ulster University has played a key role in that progress, and I’m honoured to celebrate alongside this inspiring class of graduates.” Photo: released by UU
