"At the heart of our values at Ulster University is a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders – individuals who will shape their professions and their communities for the better, long after they leave us with their qualifications. With that future in mind, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable contributions of esteemed local, national and international figures who have already made a huge impact in their fields. It is a privilege to award these honorary doctorates to individuals who embody excellence, creativity, and integrity. Their achievements serve as a powerful source of inspiration for our entire university community.”