A Carrick-born woman who helps lead a charity that provides information and support for people with a rare form of lung cancer has told of her joy at meeting Catherine, The Princess of Wales.

Angela Terry, a former chairperson and now non-executive chair of EGFR+UK, was introduced to the Princess during the latter’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, January 14.

The Princess this week revealed she is in remission from cancer after making a return to the west London hospital, where she received treatment.

During the visit, Catherine thanked staff and met with people who are going through treatment for cancer, including Angela.

"I was diagnosed in January 2019 with a form of lung cancer which affects mainly women, young people, and people who have never smoked,” said Angela, who grew up in Carrick and attended Carrickfergus Grammar before moving to England to attend university.

"I was in the NHS part of the hospital, waiting for my usual blood tests and Catherine walked past and smiled at me. I asked the Director of Nursing, who was showing her around, if she thought Catherine would have a photo taken with me."

Meeting the Princess was doubly joyful for Angela, giving her “hope” for her own treatment journey while also shining a light on the work of EGFR+UK. “We are a tiny charity and it’s a rare cancer, so this was a real boost for us,” she added. “[Catherine] is so elegant and poised, but what I was really blown away by was her genuine thoughtfulness and empathy. It was brilliant to talk to her about the stigma of lung cancer and how it was so important for people who have symptoms to get themselves a chest X-ray.

Angela Terry, who is non-executive chair of EGFR+UK, was introduced to the Princess of Wales during the latter’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, January 14. Photo: EGFR+UK

"I’m 71, am quite fit and have never smoked. I was only diagnosed after I injured myself skiing and had a scan; that’s how I found out I had lung cancer. But for us, it’s important to get the message out that anyone who has lungs can get lung cancer. Fewer people are smoking nowadays, so there’s been a decrease in the type of lung cancer caused by that, but an increase in the type caused by mutations.”

What is EGFR+UK?

EGFR Positive UK is a registered charity established by patients and their families and friends.

Its purpose is to improve the overall survival and quality of life of EGFR positive lung cancer patients across the United Kingdom.

The Princess of Wales, pictured with Angela Terry from EGFR+UK, this week revealed she is in remission from cancer after a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital. Photo: EGFR+UK

If you would like to know more about the charity or get involved, visit the website at: www.egfrpositive.org.uk

All You Need Is Lungs is a campaign co-ordinated by EGFR+, ALK Positive Lung Cancer (UK) and the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which aims to raise awareness about non-smoking-related lung cancers and encourage people with persistent symptoms to see their GP and request a chest X-ray. The campaign’s website notes: “It’s well known that smoking is a significant risk factor for lung cancer, causing almost three-quarters (72 percent) of cases. But lung cancer isn’t just a smoker’s disease. Anyone can get it.

“In fact, 20 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked, and this number is rising. By ‘never-smoker’ we mean someone who has smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.”