Members of Irish Christian Endeavour look forward to the CE Convention in Lisburn next month

Members of Irish Christian Endeavour are looking forward to the 108th Irish National Christian Endeavour Convention, which will be held on Saturday September 23, at 7.15pm, in Vic-Ryn”s T3 Conference Centre in Lisburn.

The Revd Roland Watt, minister of Killymurris Presbyterian Church, will speak on the theme, “Jesus is Lord of all”.

Roland, who was brought up in Pomeroy, was educated at the Royal School Dungannon. After successfully completing studies at Stranmillis University College he did supply teaching for five years working in various schools including Cookstown High and Omagh Academy. His main subject was Religious Education with music.

He began studying for the ministry in 2010 in Union Theological College and had short placements in Cavanaleck and Aughentaine, Moy and Benburb, Sixmilecross and Clogherney Presbyterian Churches.

The Revd Roland Watt is looking forward to speaking on the theme, "Jesus is Lord of all" at the Christian Endeavour convention in Lisburn, Pic credit: Christian Endeavour

Having asked for a country Church for his Assistantship Roland was sent to Immanuel Presbyterian Church in the Lower Shankill, where he had started his teaching practice ten years earlier.

It was in Immanuel on Agnes Street, Belfast that he witnessed the benefit and value of the work of Christian Endeavour. It was in Agnes Street Presbyterian that the first CE in Ireland began through the work of a Sunday School teacher, Margaret Magill.

It was in 2016 that he was called to Killymurris Presbyterian Church, Glarryford where he now has the privilege and responsibility of proclaiming the truth of God’s Word as he pastors the flock there.