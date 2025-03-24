William Cooper who was originally from Coleraine. CREDIT JUST GIVING

A man has been arrested following the death of a Coleraine man in France, it has been reported.

The Irish News reported on March 23 that a man had been arrested in northern France following the death of William Cooper, originally from Coleraine.

The media outlet said that Mr Cooper, who had lived in Bournemouth in England for some years, was discovered outside a bar in Dunkirk on St Patrick’s Day. He is believed to have been pronounced dead at the scene.

A fishmonger by trade, he had been working in France for a few weeks before the altercation on March 17.

The newspaper reported that a man suspected of involvement in Mr Cooper’s death was arrested near a railway station.

A JustGiving appeal was started by a friend of Mr Cooper, who was a father of one. The initial appeal for £3,500 to “fund a funeral and memorial service for our beloved William” already stands at more than £10,000.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “French Police are taking the lead in relation to this investigation at this stage.”