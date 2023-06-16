Memorial held to remember the soldiers killed in Lisburn bomb attack 35 years ago

The lives of six servicemen, murdered in Lisburn at a half marathon event 35 years ago, were remembered at a special event in the city on June 15.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council held a commemoration in Market Place and wreaths were laid in memory of the soldiers who were killed in June 1988.

The men had participated in a popular fun run to raise money for charity - and were on their way back to Thiepval Barracks when a terrorist bomb exploded and destroyed the vehicle in which they were travelling.

The servicemen who died were Sergeant Michael J. Winkler, Lance Corporal William J Paterson, Lance Corporal Graham P. Lambie, Lance Corporal Derek W. Green, Signalman Mark R. Clavey and Corporal Ian Metcalfe.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan was joined by Lt Col Simon Whitaker from Thievpal Barracks, fellow elected representatives, members of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion, the Royal British Legion Riders Branch and members of the public to pay tribute to the soldiers.

Reflecting on the atrocity, Mr Gowan said: “A senseless terrorist attack 35 years ago is a dark time our city will never forget.

"Annually, as a close-knit community, we fulfil our duty to mark this tragedy.

"I am humbled to lay a wreath in memory of the six brave soldiers murdered by the bomb, which detonated as they returned to Thiepval Barracks, killing all six and injuring 11 others.

“As a community we come together to pay our respects to the young soldiers who lost their lives on a warm summer evening.

"I offer my deepest sincerities to the families of those who died. We acknowledge all innocent victims deeply impacted by this tragedy.”

1 . Lisburn remembers the soldiers killed in a bomb attack 35 years ago Elea Evans and her Father Mark Winkler, Mr Winkler's Brother Michael was Killed in the Bombing in 1988, this is the first time Mark has made the trip to Lisburn. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2 . Lisburn remembers the soldiers killed in a bomb attack 35 years ago The Standard Bearers, Piper & Bugler with Brian Sloan and Ian Freeburn of the Royal British Legion. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3 . Lisburn remembers the soldiers killed in a bomb attack 35 years ago Caleb McCready, Brian Higginson, Andrew Ewing, Emma Little-Pengelly, The Mayor Andrew Gowan, Thomas Beckett, Alan Givan and Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4 . Lisburn remembers the soldiers killed in a bomb attack 35 years ago Cllr Aaron McIntyre, Ald Amanda Grehan, The Mayor Andrew Gowan and David Honeyford MLA. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni