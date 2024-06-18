Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council held a commemoration in Market Place and wreaths were laid in memory of the soldiers who were killed following a half marathon event in June 1988.Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council held a commemoration in Market Place and wreaths were laid in memory of the soldiers who were killed following a half marathon event in June 1988.
Memorial service is held in memory of soldiers killed in Lisburn bomb 36 years ago

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Jun 2024, 14:44 BST
The lives of six servicemen, murdered in Lisburn 36 years, have been remembered at a special event in Lisburn.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council held a commemoration in Market Place and wreaths were laid in memory of the soldiers who were killed following a half marathon event in June 1988.

The men had participated in the popular fun run to raise money for charity and were on their way back to Thiepval Barracks when a terrorist bomb exploded and destroyed the vehicle in which they were travelling.

The servicemen who died were Sergeant Michael J. Winkler, Lance Corporal William J Paterson, Lance Corporal Graham P. Lambie, Lance Corporal Derek W. Green, Signalman Mark R. Clavey and Corporal Ian Metcalfe.

The Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson was joined by families of the deceased, representatives from Thiepval Barracks, fellow elected members, members of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion, and the public to pay tribute to the soldiers.

Reflecting on the atrocity and extending his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, Mr Dickson said: “Our city will never forget this senseless act of terrorism.”While it may have happened 36 years ago, the attack left indelible marks on our close-knit community.

"To the families that lost a son, a brother, an uncle or cousin I know that it aches to remember this milestone year after year, but please know this, we will always remember them."

