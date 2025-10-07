The event was officially opened by Councillor Steven Callaghan, who highlighted the vital role the factory played in Limavady’s economy and community, and paid tribute to all those who worked there.

The launch evening was attended by former employees of the factory, making for a wonderful night of reminiscing, sharing stories, and enjoying refreshments together.

The Daintifyt Years exhibition pays tribute to one of Limavady’s most iconic factories, which opened its doors in October 1953. Within its first ten months, the factory employed nearly 250 people and was known for producing the elegant English Rose line of bras and corselettes.

Beyond being a workplace, Daintifyt was a vibrant hub of social activity, fostering strong community spirit through football teams, darts clubs, beauty contests, and the Northgate Ladies Choir.

Although the factory closed in 2004, ending 185 jobs, its legacy lives on. This exhibition celebrates those memories through photographs, artefacts, and a complimentary publication, preserving the rich history of Daintifyt for future generations.

The Daintifyt Years exhibition will be on display until Saturday, February 28, 2026. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

1 . EXHIBITION Contributors to the exhibition: Eileen Bond and Rita King, with Councillor Steven Callaghan, Museum Officer Jamie Austin at the launch of ‘The Daintifyt Years’ exhibition in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre. Photo: CCGBC

2 . EXHIBITION Head of Community & Culture, Julie Welsh at the launch of ‘The Daintifyt Years’ exhibition in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre. Photo: CCGBC

3 . EXHIBITION Violet McMichael, Mary Douglas and Florence Doyle at the launch of ‘The Daintifyt Years’ exhibition in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre. Photo: CCGBC

4 . EXHIBITION Jimmy McCann and Museum Officer Jamie Austin at the launch of ‘The Daintifyt Years’ exhibition in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre. Photo: CCGBC