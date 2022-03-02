HRH Queen Elizabeth at Ballymena station during her visit to Ballymena on July 3rd 1953. INBT 20-199F

“To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee, we would love to hear about your memories of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952 and her coronation in 1953,” the organisation said.

“We would also love to see any photographs you have of the celebrations in Larne, Carrickfergus or Ballymena at that time.”

The newly crowned monarch visited NI in 1953 to mark her coronation, with an itinerary including Belfast and Ballymena.

“We would love to make this into a bigger project for older people in MEA, perhaps if we were able to get funding to record their memories in a podcast,” said Sarah McLaughlin, IMPACTAgewell Team Leader.