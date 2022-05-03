Memories of the Hobby Horse Man live on at Currys

Adam Hanson

For unknown to his work colleagues, Adam is actually the grandson of the late Colm Quinn who was synonymous with the hobby horses in what was then Barry’s.

Colm, who worked in Barry’s for more than 60 years, was known to thousands of people throughout Northern Ireland and further afield as the Hobby Horse Man.

Always welcoming visitors with a beaming smile, Colm was an iconic part of Barry’s.

The late Colm Quinn

In a post on social media, Curry’s Fun Park who now run the amusement centre in Portrush, said: “Young Adam has certainly inherited the family smile but prefers to keep a lower profile in his first year at Currys Funpark and realises he has a few years to catch up with grandfather Colm...but it’s definitely in the blood.