A NEWLY-established community group has appealed for the help of the public to “get up and running” in the heart of Banbridge.

The Banbridge Men’s Shed is the brainchild of two locals - Paul Scappaticci and Paul McKitterick.

The group was founded to provide a social enterprise and safe space for men who live in the town and surrounding areas.

Wheels were put in motion last year following the election of the first Banbridge Men’s Shed committee.

​Men’s Shed committee members Paul McKitterick, Paul Scappaticci, Graham Hadden and Giles Conlon.

Since then, the group has been working tirelessly to secure much-needed funding.

It’s Facebook group currently boasts more than 200 members and now it is on the hunt for premises to scale up operations.

Vice Chairperson of the community group Paul Scappaticci said: “We have been very fortunate to receive funding from Take500, where kind votes from the public helped secure a £500 cash injection.

“We have set up a GoFund Me page, and the money we receive from donations in the immediate term will hopefully go towards securing local premises.”

With community at its core, the group intends to serve all of those in the local area.

The group will not be exclusive to men, and women are also invited to join.

It’s members will develop skills in DIY, making products to sell and donate to schools and charities.

But its offerings will go beyond just craftsmanship as Paul explained.

“We are looking into the possibility of offering classes on painting, guitar and other artistic skills.

“The aim is to start an all inclusive community that gives people that are lonely a meeting point that is warm, friendly and safe.

“We are particularly interested in getting retired people involved, as this can often be a difficult life transition,” he continued.

“Our members will have access to mental health advice, a listening ear and training on mindfulness.

“We will also offer group walks in the local area that can incorporate learning of local history along with fitness.”

But to make it all happen, the group is asking the public to get behind the campaign and donate generously.

Paul issued this appeal: “With your funding we will be able to provide a community support network that hopes to improve the quality of life of our society.

“It will also be a place to safely socialise, learn new skills for the modern world and have a path to a mentally and physically healthier life.

Please give if you can.