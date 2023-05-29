Men's Health Week aims to get men in Portadown and Lurgan fired up with healthy habits

Men and boys across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area are being to prioritise their health and wellbeing.

Men’s Health Week – running from June 14 - 22 - will focus on developing ‘healthy habits’ to encourage men to make small changes that can have a big and lasting impact on their overall health and wellbeing.

Get Active ABC has put together a programme of activities to inspire men and boys to try something new that can go a long way towards a healthier and happier life. The activities and events are aimed at promoting good health through exercise, diet and regular health checks.

Speaking ahead of the special week, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “Through Men’s Health Week, we want to empower men to prioritise their health, raise awareness about preventable health issues and provide resources to support general wellbeing.

"Father’s Day is the anchor to make use of the extra attention around male family members and we hope that men of all ages will join us by taking part in the range of fun and challenging taster sessions and activities aimed at improving physical, mental and emotional health.”

The programme of events includes a Kinnego Marina fun day, paddleboarding at the Argory, angling and kayaking at the South Lake Leisure Centre, Chi Me, sailing and a men’s health fayre.

A special Father’s Day competition ‘Get Your Dad Smiling’ will launch on June 5, with some fantastic prizes up for grabs.