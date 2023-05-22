Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Mental Health First Aid workshops held in Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council recently funded and ran a series of workshops to train local community volunteers on Mental Health First Aid in a bid to help tackle mental health issues across the borough.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:19 BST

These volunteers, now known as ‘Community Mental Health Champions’, have been trained on how to recognise a range of mental health conditions, how to start a supportive conversation and how to signpost people to seek appropriate professional help.

The training was delivered to 66 volunteers who were each awarded with an accredited ‘Level 2 Award in First Aid for Mental Health’ certificate.

Mairead O’Hare, who completed the training said: “I volunteer in four community groups. Northern Ireland is facing a mental health crisis like never witnessed before. It’s vital we strive to reflect and self-manage our mental health as best we can. This course gave some insight into this as well as how to react when you witness a deterioration in the mental health of family and friends. I’d highly recommend this course.”

Most Popular
Kim Dunne and Nichola Jenkins who completed the training at Muckamore Parish Development Association.Kim Dunne and Nichola Jenkins who completed the training at Muckamore Parish Development Association.
Kim Dunne and Nichola Jenkins who completed the training at Muckamore Parish Development Association.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross added: “Each year in the UK, one in four people will experience a mental health condition. Mental health conditions are often hidden due to stigma and the fear of discrimination. We hope this programme encourages people to open up about their mental health struggles. We look forward to working with the Community Mental Health Champions to improve the mental health of our residents.”

Read More
Planning permission refused for two telecoms poles in Newtownabbey

For more information on the Community Mental Health Champions programme, or any of the council’s other mental health initiatives, email [email protected]

Related topics:Newtownabbey Council