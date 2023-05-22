Antrim and Newtownabbey Council recently funded and ran a series of workshops to train local community volunteers on Mental Health First Aid in a bid to help tackle mental health issues across the borough.

These volunteers, now known as ‘Community Mental Health Champions’, have been trained on how to recognise a range of mental health conditions, how to start a supportive conversation and how to signpost people to seek appropriate professional help.

The training was delivered to 66 volunteers who were each awarded with an accredited ‘Level 2 Award in First Aid for Mental Health’ certificate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mairead O’Hare, who completed the training said: “I volunteer in four community groups. Northern Ireland is facing a mental health crisis like never witnessed before. It’s vital we strive to reflect and self-manage our mental health as best we can. This course gave some insight into this as well as how to react when you witness a deterioration in the mental health of family and friends. I’d highly recommend this course.”

Kim Dunne and Nichola Jenkins who completed the training at Muckamore Parish Development Association.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross added: “Each year in the UK, one in four people will experience a mental health condition. Mental health conditions are often hidden due to stigma and the fear of discrimination. We hope this programme encourages people to open up about their mental health struggles. We look forward to working with the Community Mental Health Champions to improve the mental health of our residents.”