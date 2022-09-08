Mental health support event to be held in Larne
Extern will host a ‘tea and talk’ event at the Prom Cafe in Larne Leisure Centre next week to provide support for residents who need help with their mental health.
The event will take place on Tuesday, September 13 and anyone wishing to avail of the service can attend between 11am and 3pm.
A spokesperson for Extern said: “Do you need support with your mental health?
“Drop in for a cup of tea and a chat to share your feelings about whatever you may be facing.”
The event is being held next week to coincide with Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).