Mental health support event to be held in Larne

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 13 and anyone wishing to avail of the service can attend between 11am and 3pm.

A spokesperson for Extern said: “Do you need support with your mental health?

“Drop in for a cup of tea and a chat to share your feelings about whatever you may be facing.”

Sarah Griffin, manager, Communities in Transition project is pictured with Sharon Smith, manager, Extern Reach Out service.