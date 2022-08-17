Mercy Ships to benefit from Belfast City Hospital nurse’s Lough Neagh cycle

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grandmother-of-three, Nina Bleakley, a nurse at Belfast City Hospital, will be pedalling her way around Lough Neagh to mark turning 60 while raising money for international development charity Mercy Ships.

Renal nurse Nina has been inspired by the charity since her general surgeon daughter Anna Bleakley, who works at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, volunteered for a year on hospital ship the Africa Mercy in 2017.

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services,including surgery and training to strengthen and support countries in the developing world that need it most.

Nina Bleakley

Nina said: “My daughter was so impressed by the organisation, and I am too. The work they do is so incredible – the operations completely change people’s lives.

“Some people have been struggling on for years with conditions that we deal with so quickly and easily in the West. Mercy Ships helps people get access to the medical care that we take for granted.”

Nina has been busy cycling three times a week, sometimes up to 126 miles in a week, and hopes to raise £1,200.

But she says her aim is to also volunteer for Mercy Ships too.

Nina Bleakley

The mum-of-three said, “I work as a renal nurse, but I have been putting in extra shifts in surgical wards in order to gain more experience in volunteering for Mercy Ships. Until I can physically be there myself, I want to support their work in other ways.”

Nina will be cycling around Lough Neagh on August 28. To sponsor her in her challenge visit Catharina Bleakley is fundraising for Mercy Ships at justgiving.com

What are the Mercy Ships?

Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than £1.3 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people.

The ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations. with professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donating their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time.