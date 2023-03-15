Register
Messages of sympathy to former Carrickfergus first citizen following husband’s death

Condolences have been extended to former Mayor of Carrickfergus May Beattie following the death of her husband Jim.

By Terry Ferry
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:04 GMT

Mr Beattie, who died at Oak Tree Manor Nursing Home on Sunday (March 12), was also the father of former DUP Councillor Deborah Emerson.

A family notice on the Funeral Times website said Mr Beattie was the: “Loving and devoted husband of May. Loving father of Jim, George and Deborah. Father-in-law of Frances, Sonya and John. A proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

"Will always be loved and remembered by the entire family circle. Close to our hearts you will always stay.”

Jim Beattie.
Jim Beattie.
Jim Beattie.

Mrs Beattie served for over two decades on local government as a DUP representative, previously on the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council and latterly Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

In a message of sympathy to the Beattie family, Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson said: “I’m sorry to learn of the death of Jim Beattie, husband of my former Knockagh council colleague May Beattie. Jim was also the father of Carrick Borough Councillor Deborah Emerson. My thoughts and prayers are with May, her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Independent Knockagh Councillor Bobby Hadden said: “Condolences to May and family at this sad time.”

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Beattie’s life will be held in Christchurch, Oakfield Drive, Carrickfergus, tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) at 10.15am and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, were invited to Dementia NI, c/o S & J Irvine, 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus, BT38 8BL.

