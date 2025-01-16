Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Newtownabbey resident has taken on a new role as the High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2025.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, held a reception at Mossley Mill to congratulate Jenny Lendrum on her appointment.

The event included the formal handover ceremony of the Badge of Office of the High Sheriff of County Antrim from Patricia Perry, the High Sheriff for 2024.

His Majesty, The King was represented by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, KStJ.

Newtownabbey resident, Mrs Jenny Lendrum was appointed the new High Sheriff of County Antrim, with the formal handover ceremony of the Badge of Office taking place at Mossley Mill. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Guests included the Chairman of the High Sheriffs’ Association of Northern Ireland, Peter T W Mackie DL; the outgoing High Sheriff, Patricia Perry; Deputy Mayor Paul Dunlop BEM and Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Richard Baker GM MSc along with representatives of Mrs Lendrum’s family.

Mrs Lendrum, whose role officially commenced on January 1, 2025, has a distinguished career in education and completed her English degree and PGCE at Queen’s University, Belfast.

She later earned a Master’s Degree in Education and a Professional Qualification for Headship (NI). Having previously served as Principal of Antrim Grammar School, she now leads Methodist College, Belfast.

Congratulations

Congratulating Mrs Lendrum, the Mayor said: “We are immensely proud to honour Mrs Jenny Lendrum as she embarks on her esteemed role as High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2025. Her dedication to education and service to the community exemplifies the values this historic role upholds. I have no doubt she will bring great distinction to this position and inspire those she serves throughout the year ahead.”

Speaking about her new role, Mrs Lendrum added: “It is a privilege to be High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2025. I am very much looking forward to the role and the year ahead.”

Sheriff’s role

The office of High Sheriff of County Antrim, often referred to as the “Sheriff of Antrim,” holds significant heritage as the oldest secular office in the United Kingdom, dating back nearly 1,000 years.

Each year, a High Sheriff is appointed in each County Borough, including the Cities of Belfast and Londonderry to serve a calendar year.

The role represents the interests of The King in matters of judiciary and law and order, alongside several civic and ceremonial duties.