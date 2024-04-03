Mia in ‘wonderland’ after clinching modelling crown
The glittering contest was held in the Clayton Hotel, Belfast, and Mia competed in the 16+ adult category.
For the event, Mia modelled in two different outfits - a casual winter outfit and a formal dress.
The Banbridge High School Year 12 student wowed the judges with her catwalk prowess to clinch the coveted crown.
And, her amazing prize package also included a fabulous holiday!
Speaking about the contest, Mia told the Chronicle: “I was shocked, at first, to be crowned winner.
“I am really happy to have achieved this title and it was such a fun experience.
“I have won a holiday planned for next year, which I am looking forward to.”
Following Mia’s recent runway success, she has been approached to enter the heats of the prestigious Miss Northern Ireland contest. But, the modest teen is taking a step at a time.
“I feel I am too young right now, but it’s something to keep in mind for the future!” she added.
