The glittering contest was held in the Clayton Hotel, Belfast, and Mia competed in the 16+ adult category.

For the event, Mia modelled in two different outfits - a casual winter outfit and a formal dress.

The Banbridge High School Year 12 student wowed the judges with her catwalk prowess to clinch the coveted crown.

CENTRE STAGE...Model Mia is applauded on her runway success.

And, her amazing prize package also included a fabulous holiday!

Speaking about the contest, Mia told the Chronicle: “I was shocked, at first, to be crowned winner.

“I am really happy to have achieved this title and it was such a fun experience.

“I have won a holiday planned for next year, which I am looking forward to.”

Banbridge student Mia Crory on the catwalk with her winning sash and crown.

Following Mia’s recent runway success, she has been approached to enter the heats of the prestigious Miss Northern Ireland contest. But, the modest teen is taking a step at a time.

“I feel I am too young right now, but it’s something to keep in mind for the future!” she added.