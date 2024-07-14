Mia McClean: Newtownabbey PSNI issue urgent appeal to locate missing 12-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 09:54 BST
Mia McClean. Picture: released by PSNI
Police in Newtownabbey say they are growing increasingly concerned for missing 12-year-old Mia McClean.

Mia is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, and wearing grey leggings with white lightning marks, a black leather jacket, and, navy / white Converse trainers.

The 12-year-old was last seen in the Abbeyville area of Newtownabbey at approximately 9:50pm on Saturday.

“If you have seen, or know the whereabouts of Mia, please contact police on 999,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

