Mia McClean. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Newtownabbey say they are growing increasingly concerned for missing 12-year-old Mia McClean.

Mia is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, and wearing grey leggings with white lightning marks, a black leather jacket, and, navy / white Converse trainers.

The 12-year-old was last seen in the Abbeyville area of Newtownabbey at approximately 9:50pm on Saturday.

“If you have seen, or know the whereabouts of Mia, please contact police on 999,” a PSNI spokesperson said.