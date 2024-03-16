Michael Cullen: Lisburn PSNI launch appeal to find missing 28-year-old wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with red Adidas stripes
Police have issued an appeal to help locate a missing 28-year-old last seen in Lisburn city centre on Thursday, March 14.
They say they are becoming increasingly concerned in relation to the whereabouts of Michael Cullen, who was last seen at around 1.30pm.
Michael was wearing a black puffer-style jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms with red Adidas stripes along the sides when he was last seen.
Anyone who might have any information as to Michael’s whereabouts is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 899 of 14/03/24.