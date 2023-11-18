Register
Michael Cunningham: police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 'increasingly concerned' for missing 36-year-old

Police in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 36-year-old.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT
Michael Cunningham. Picture: Released by PSNIMichael Cunningham. Picture: Released by PSNI
Michael Cunningham has been reported as missing from the Banbridge area.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair and full beard and with tattoos on his arm. He was last seen Scarva Street in Banbridge at 8.30pm on Thursday night. It is possible he may be in the Hilltown area.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1123 of 17/11/23.

