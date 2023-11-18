Michael Cunningham: police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 'increasingly concerned' for missing 36-year-old
Police in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 36-year-old.
Michael Cunningham has been reported as missing from the Banbridge area.
He is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair and full beard and with tattoos on his arm. He was last seen Scarva Street in Banbridge at 8.30pm on Thursday night. It is possible he may be in the Hilltown area.
Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1123 of 17/11/23.