Michael Cunningham: police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issue update following appeal to find missing 36-year-old
Police in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area have confirmed that missing person Michael Cunningham has been located.
A PSNI spokesperson thanked the public for their assistance after an appeal had been launched to help find the 36-year-old, who had been reported as missing from the Banbridge area.
In an update issued on Saturday afternoon, the police said Michael had been located safe and well.