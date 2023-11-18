Register
Michael Cunningham: police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issue update following appeal to find missing 36-year-old

Police in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area have confirmed that missing person Michael Cunningham has been located.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 18:06 GMT
Michael Cunningham. Picture: Released by PSNIMichael Cunningham. Picture: Released by PSNI
A PSNI spokesperson thanked the public for their assistance after an appeal had been launched to help find the 36-year-old, who had been reported as missing from the Banbridge area.

In an update issued on Saturday afternoon, the police said Michael had been located safe and well.

