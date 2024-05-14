Michael Deane reveals opening date for new Belfast restaurant MrDeanes Bistro Bar and Social
MrDeanes Bistro Bar and Social will open its doors to the public on Friday, May 31.
The new 90-seater restaurant is named in tribute to Michael Deane’s late father Ted, who was well known to generations of staff and was often to be found dealing with electrical and engineering issues across the restaurants.
It will occupy the premises formerly occupied by the restauranteur’s Michelin- starred Deanes Eipic and Love Fish on Howard Street.
Michael Deane said: “I’m very invigorated for the launch of MrDeanes. Our new concept harnesses much of what we’ve been well known for over the 27 years we’ve been in business in the city.
"There will be a nod to our legacy operations from Deanes Brasserie, Deanes Deli and Love Fish.
"I firmly believe it will excite our existing loyal customers as well as attract new diners to Deanes. In terms of the business my overall aim is to underpin sustainability and secure jobs going forward.”
The extensive redesigned space features a long bar which joins both rooms and includes an area known as MrDeanes Social. It will offer a la carte menus for lunch and dinner as well as snacks and drinks. There will be live music on various nights in the bar/ social area and this space will also be available for private hire.
Emphasising his commitment to high standards of food and service Michael Deane added: “The restaurant will consistently serve top quality ingredients, skilfully cooked as well as an extensive selection of drinks, in fresh, contemporary surroundings- That’s what we’ve set out to do”.
MrDeanes Bistro Bar and Social will open for business from Tuesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner.
In addition to this development, Deanes Meat Locker, will pause service for three weeks from the beginning of June, to undergo “a refresh” and an extension creating more customer capacity.
