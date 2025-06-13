A number of people from the Causeway Coast and Glens area have been mentioned in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Receiving the MBE is Ballymoney road racing hero Michael Dunlop. With countless North West 200 and Isle of Man TT wins to his name, Michael receives his award for services to motorcycle racing.

Also receiving the MBE for services to the community of County Londonderry is the former Clerk of the County Londonderry Lieutenancy and well-known Coleraine businessman (James) Desmond Hill.

Receiving the BEM for services to the community of County Londonderry is Robert John Gibson while William Norman Wilson Irwin also received the BEM for services to the community of Coleraine.

Dr John Bernard Keith Kerr was awarded the BEM for services to the community of County Londonderry.

The former catering supervisor of Straidbilly Primary School Christine Ruth McKeeman was also awarded the BEM for services to education in Northern Ireland.