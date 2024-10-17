Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has said it is excited to officially unveil plans for a special homecoming event in honour of road racing legend, Michael Dunlop.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael etched his name into the history books earlier this year when he notched up his 29th TT win, surpassing the record previously held by his late uncle, Joey Dunlop.

To recognise Michael’s incredible sporting achievement, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to host a homecoming event on Saturday, October 26, allowing Michael’s family, friends and his legion of fans to come together and celebrate his milestone TT victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The streets of Ballymoney – Michael’s hometown – will be abuzz with excitement as the racing legend is honoured with a parade through the town centre. The parade will set off from Seymour Street at 5.30pm and proceed along Main Street and High Street, finishing at Townhead Street, where two of Michael’s TT-winning bikes will be on display outside Ballymoney Town Hall for all to see.

To recognise Michael’s incredible sporting achievement, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to host a homecoming event on Saturday, October 26th, allowing Michael’s family, friends and his legion of fans to come together and celebrate his milestone TT victory. PHOTO CREDIT STEPHEN DAVISON

Fans will then have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Michael, as he shares his thoughts on breaking his uncle Joey’s TT record, his goals for the future and what it means to be celebrating with thousands of his supporters in his hometown.

There will also be a chance to pick up some special one-off Michael Dunlop merchandise, which will be on sale at Townhead Street car park.

At 6.30pm, a special reception will be held in Michael’s honour in Ballymoney Town Hall for invited guests. Michael will also throw open the doors on a new exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, showcasing a series of fascinating items and photographs from his illustrious TT career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homecoming event will be capped off with Michael setting off a spectacular fireworks display at Ballymoney Showgrounds, bringing an end to an unforgettable evening as the town honours its history-making son.

Michael made his TT debut in 2007 at the age of just 18, recording his first win in the second Supersport Race of 2009. Over the course of just 15 years, Michael has amassed an astounding tally of victories at the iconic road racing event, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciaran McQuillan said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Michael’s fans from around the world to come together and celebrate his remarkable Isle of Man TT career.

“The Dunlop name is synonymous with road racing success and with his latest wins at the 2024 Isle of Man TT, Michael has not only cemented his legendary status, but he has also bolstered the legacy of the Dunlop dynasty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the people of Ballymoney, as well as Michael’s army of loyal fans from far and wide, will make this a very special evening as we celebrate, recognise and honour the greatest road racer of all time. On behalf of Council, I invite everyone to join us in what is sure to be an unmissable event,” he added.