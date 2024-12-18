Michael McCormick: Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI issue appeal to help locate missing 35-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Dec 2024, 08:47 BST
Michael McCormick. Picture: released by PSNIplaceholder image
Michael McCormick. Picture: released by PSNI
Police have issued a missing person appeal to help find a man last seen in Coleraine town centre.

They say they are concerned for 35-year-old Michael McCormick, who is from from Coleraine.

Michael was last seen wearing a green coat, navy jeans and a beanie hat. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has any information that might help locate him is urged to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1352 from 17/12/24.

Related topics:Causeway CoastPoliceColeraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice