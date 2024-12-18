Michael McCormick. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have issued a missing person appeal to help find a man last seen in Coleraine town centre.

They say they are concerned for 35-year-old Michael McCormick, who is from from Coleraine.

Michael was last seen wearing a green coat, navy jeans and a beanie hat. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has any information that might help locate him is urged to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1352 from 17/12/24.