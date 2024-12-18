Michael McCormick: Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI issue appeal to help locate missing 35-year-old
Police have issued a missing person appeal to help find a man last seen in Coleraine town centre.
They say they are concerned for 35-year-old Michael McCormick, who is from from Coleraine.
Michael was last seen wearing a green coat, navy jeans and a beanie hat. He was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who has any information that might help locate him is urged to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1352 from 17/12/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.