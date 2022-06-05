Michael O'Connell: missing six-year-old 'may be in Northern Ireland'

An Garda Síochána has appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michael O’Connell who was reported missing in Mullingar on Friday (June 3).

Their appeal has been shared by the PSNI in the hope that someone in Northern Ireland may be able to help locate the boy.

It is believed Michael is in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the border area.

Michael O'Connell.

An Garda Síochána say they are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.

Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Investigating officers are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles: 151WH2454 silver BMW 418, 131WH1629 blue Audi A4 and 00WH5417 Fiat campervan.