Police have appealed to the public to help find missing 42-year-old Michael Rainey.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 42-year-old Michael Rainey, who was last seen with his cocker spaniel. Picture: released by PSNI

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Michael’s whereabouts. He was last seen with his cocker spaniel in the Forthriver Drive area of north Belfast, at around 11am on Sunday (October 29).

Michael is described as being approximately 5 ft 11 ins in height, and when last seen he was wearing a green Under Armour top, black Under Armour bottoms, and black trainers.