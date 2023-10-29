Register
Michael Rainey: police launch appeal to help find missing man wearing Under Armour clothing last seen walking cocker spaniel dog

Police have appealed to the public to help find missing 42-year-old Michael Rainey.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Oct 2023, 17:29 GMT
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 42-year-old Michael Rainey, who was last seen with his cocker spaniel. Picture: released by PSNIPolice are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 42-year-old Michael Rainey, who was last seen with his cocker spaniel. Picture: released by PSNI
They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Michael’s whereabouts. He was last seen with his cocker spaniel in the Forthriver Drive area of north Belfast, at around 11am on Sunday (October 29).

Michael is described as being approximately 5 ft 11 ins in height, and when last seen he was wearing a green Under Armour top, black Under Armour bottoms, and black trainers.

Anyone who may have any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1018 of 29/10/23.