Michael Whitla: police issue appeal for missing teenager

Michael Whitla has been reported missing from Newry and was last known to be in the Lurgan area.
He is described as approximately 5’ 5”, of slim build, and with brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black Puma long-sleeved tracksuit with black trainers.
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are urging anyone who can help locate the teenager to get in touch with them.
“If you see anyone matching this description or know of his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1385 of 14/07/22,” said a spokesperson.