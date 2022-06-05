Michaela McAreavey: council to investigate video mocking bride’s murder

Ms McAreavey - the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte - was killed while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

The video - which has caused widespread condemnation in the past few days - appears to show a group of people singing a song mocking her death.

In a statement, the local authority said it ‘utterly condemned’ the ‘sectarian’ behaviour.

“Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has been made aware of disturbing social media content allegedly involving a council employee.

“While we acknowledge that the behaviour undertaken was carried out in a private capacity, beyond the control of the council, we wish to reassure the public that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, and have launched an internal investigation.

“As an equal opportunities employer, such behaviour does not represent the values of our organisation.

“We serve all members of the community with respect and dignity, and utterly condemn this type of defamatory and sectarian behaviour.

GAA manager Mickey Harte with his daughter Michaela on her wedding day ahead of her marriage to John McAreavey. Picture: Pacemaker.

“We would like to express our sincere sympathy to the McAreavey and Harte families at this distressing time.”

The council said that an updated statement will be released in due course.

Since her death, the family and husband of 27-year-old Michaela McAreavey have continued to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice.

Her husband John tweeted on Friday that “Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity” and that “hate can hurt but never win”.