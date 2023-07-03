School children and care home residents in the Mid and East Antrim area have been sharing their favourite stories thanks to the Book Buddies scheme.

The project from Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership project aims to connect care home residents to their local communities as well as promote and embed the value of volunteering for the children from a young age.

Each partnership meets regularly over Zoom and the children have the opportunity to read from their favourite books to the care home residents.

Jenny Marshall, Executive Director for Community Programmes said: “At Agewell we believe that everyone should feel connected to their local community, including those who reside in care homes. This project which has kindly been funded by The Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland, has allowed us to build upon and develop intergenerational links in local communities, as well as encourage the act of volunteering from a young age. ”

Pupils from Moorfields Primary School took part in the Book Buddies project with residents of Galgorm Care Home in Ballymena. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership

One local partnership that has gone from strength to strength is Moorfields Primary School and Galgorm Care Home in Ballymena.

The partnership initially blossomed during Covid-19.

Mrs Galloway, Primary 7 teacher from Moorfields said: “Primary 7 at Moorfields Primary School have thoroughly enjoyed being involved in the Book Buddies project with their buddies at Galgorm Care Home each week.

"Involvement in the project has strengthened links, connections and relationships between two generations in the local community, the young and the elderly. Participation in the programme has been hugely beneficial, developing numerous skills among the children including their ability to interact socially as well as improving reading, listening and communication skills and creativity.

Each partnership meets regularly over Zoom and the children have the opportunity to read from their favourite books to the care home residents. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership

"It has had a positive impact on children’s wellbeing too, improving children’s ability to concentrate whilst increasing their confidence levels.

“The children have learned so much from conversations they have had with their buddies and understand that by giving some time to others it has led to their buddies feeling less isolated, has provided companionship and has had a profound effect on enriching residents’ quality of life, levels of happiness and dignity.”

Each week saw the children’s confidence grow along with their literacy, public speaking and creativity., according to Agewell’s Kiera Campbell, who facilitated the Book Buddies project. “I watched bonds between the residents and children, all of whom had never met, excel each week and the residents’ excitement and engagement to participate gave me goosebumps,” Kiera said.

The project aims to connect care home residents to their local communities as well as promote and embed the value of volunteering for the children from a young age. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership

"We all shared memories and laughter around our stories and this allowed the care home residents the opportunity to reminisce. I hope both generations found the project beneficial for their well-being and I would personally like to thank each and every person who took part and created positive intergenerational relationships. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching this wonderful project flourish!”

Residents at Galgorm Care Home thoroughly enjoyed their book buddy sessions with Moorfields pupils, said Lisa Hickson, the home’s Activities Coordinator. “Each week the residents have listened intently to the story Carrie’s War. During the sessions the residents and children have engaged in conversations, reminiscing about what it was like for children during war time,” she added.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our sessions and the residents have loved getting to know their book buddies.”

Pupils at Moorfields Primary School taking part in the Book Buddies project. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership

The partnership initially blossomed during COVID-19 and both have enjoyed being involved in the Book Buddies project. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership