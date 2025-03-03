There are 69 licensed XL Bully dogs in Mid and East Antrim, councillors have been told.

A report presented to the borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, said 67 exemption certificates have been issued to owners in the borough. Of these, 25 of these dogs have been neutered.

“One dog has moved to an unknown place and investigations are ongoing,” the report stated.

Last April, XL Bully dogs were added to a list of restricted breeds. Since January 1, it has been illegal to own this breed without an exemption certificate.

An XL Bully. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As part of that process, owners must have the dogs micro-chipped, neutered and obtain third party insurance. These dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public by someone over 16-years- old and must also housed securely.

The legislation does not impose an outright ban but it forbids the breeding, selling, exchanging, gifting or abandoning of XL Bullies.

The report indicated that approximately 698 XL Bully dogs are licensed in Northern Ireland. Six hundred and seventy five exemption applications were made.

The Braid, Ballymena. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The penalty for having an XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate is a fine of up to £5,000/and or imprisonment for up to six months.

DAERA (Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) says application for exemption is now closed and anyone who has an XL Bully dog that is not exempted is breaking the law and faces prosecution. Their dog will also be seized.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA said: “I know the majority of dog owners are responsible and have taken the necessary steps to comply with the new laws.

“Unfortunately, if owners have not acted to exempt their XL Bully dog, they are now in breach of the legal requirements and will face enforcement action. My Department will continue to support councils to make sure the safeguards are effectively enforced.”

DAERA has also reminded XL Bully owners they must abide by the conditions of exemption for their certificate to remain valid. If a XL Bully dog is not neutered, the owner must arrange for it to be neutered with evidence to be provided to the local council by June 30.

If a local authority asks, owners must give access to the dog for its microchip to be read, provide proof of suitable third-party liability insurance within five days and also provide a copy of an exemption certificate within five days of a request.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter