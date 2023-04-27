Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
5 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect

Mid and East Antrim: bank holiday leisure centre and bin arrangements

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising leisure centre users of holiday arrangements during May.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST

Larne Leisure Centre, Amphitheatre Wellness Centre in Carrickfergus and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, will be closed on the following dates:

  • Monday, May 1;
  • Monday, May 8;
  • Monday, May 29.

The council is also advising bin and box collections on the dates below will be as normal:

Most Popular
Carrickfergus AmphitheatreCarrickfergus Amphitheatre
Carrickfergus Amphitheatre
  • Monday, May 1;
  • Monday, May 8;
  • Monday, May 29.

Meanwhile, all the local authority’s household recycling centres (HRCs) will be closed on Monday, May 1, due to the bank holiday.

Read More
5 things to do in County Antrim this weekend
Related topics:BallymenaCarrickfergus