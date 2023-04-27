Larne Leisure Centre, Amphitheatre Wellness Centre in Carrickfergus and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, will be closed on the following dates:
- Monday, May 1;
- Monday, May 8;
- Monday, May 29.
The council is also advising bin and box collections on the dates below will be as normal:
- Monday, May 1;
- Monday, May 8;
- Monday, May 29.
Meanwhile, all the local authority’s household recycling centres (HRCs) will be closed on Monday, May 1, due to the bank holiday.