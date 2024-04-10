Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The motion to rename The Braid was brought by Ballymena TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong, seconded by party colleague Cllr Timothy Gaston, a Bannside representative and backed by the council.

In November 2022, Cllr Armstrong proposed The Braid and town hall complex be renamed ‘The Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre’ and to invite King Charles III to perform its rededication in his coronation year.

He said at the time it is “fitting and proper after an exemplary 70-year reign” the council “takes steps to ensure an enduring legacy to Her late Majesty”.

The Braid, Ballymena. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Sinn Fein councillors James McKeown, a Coast Road representative and Ian Friary, Bannside, voted against the motion.

A report presented to last week’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council followed the relevant protocols and contacted The Royal Names Team at the Cabinet Office for the renaming of The Braid to be considered.”

However, the council was advised: “Permission to use the title ‘Royal’ and other protected titles is granted by His Majesty the King on the advice of his ministers. The title ‘Royal’ is very sparingly granted and strict standards are applied.

“Memorialisation guidance provides that the full title of Queen Elizabeth II will be closely protected and only be granted for applications with strong Royal connections.

“We have carefully considered your request, unfortunately your application does not demonstrate the level of Royal connection necessary in order to make a favourable recommendation to His Majesty the King in this matter.”

The reply was noted at the meeting without any comment.

Meanwhile, the council has agreed to proceed with the purchase of plaques commemorating Her late Majesty and His late Royal Highness Prince Philip.

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner asked why a report was not included in councillors’ papers.

Interim chief executive Valerie Watts indicated that when the reports for the meeting were being prepared, it was not known at the time where the money was coming from for the purchase. However, she reported funding will come from the local authority’s facilities maintenance budget.

Cllr Skinner asked if the matter could be deferred until the next council meeting. “It is more important to have democratic oversight,” he said.

Braid DUP Alderman Beth Adger MBE proposed the council proceeds. “We have been talking about this for a long time,” she stated.

Carrick Castle DUP Ald Billy Ashe MBE said: “As somebody who made the proposal, would it not be just courtesy that the officers keep them informed about what is happening as it goes along.”

Ald Adger requested one of the plaques be placed at a main entrance to The Braid “where they can be seen”.