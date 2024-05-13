Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid and East Antrim Borough councillors have been reviewing the future of Bentra golf course at Slaughterford Road in Whitehead.

They have decided against repairs to the 18-hole mini-golf section which would cost £3,050 but would bring in an annual income of £600, minutes of last month’s borough council meeting said.

Councillors approved the recommendation behind closed doors at a meeting of the local government authority last month that the £3,050 maintenance cost required for the mini-golf area will not be progressed which will result in its closure.

Meanwhile, in a bid to reduce operational loss at the nine-hole Bentra golf course, membership fees are to be increased and the concession is to be dropped. However, there will be no change to the current daily green fees of £12 for adults and £6 for juniors.

Mini-golf at Bentra golf course, Whitehead. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Membership fees are priced at £300 for 12 months; £250 for nine months and £180 for six months. A further review is to be carried out after six months to consider the way forward during 2025/26 with the possibility of “outsourcing” to be discussed.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid proposed accepting the recommendations, seconded by Larne Lough Alliance Cllr Maeve Donnelly.

In 2015, the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council carried out repairs to improve the condition of the bunkers and the drainage at Bentra with further plans to open an 18-hole ‘crazy golf’ course.