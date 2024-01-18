Mid and East Antrim Borough Council services are unaffected by strike action today (Thursday, January 18).

Teachers, nurses, civil servants, bus and train drivers will be among tens of thousands of public sector workers taking part in a mass strike across Northern Ireland today.

A council spokesperson said: “[Our] staff are not taking part in the strike on Thursday and services should operate as normal.”

However, the ongoing cold snap is having an impact on some facilities and services; check the council’s social media page for more details.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's headquarters at The Braid, Ballymena. Photo: Google maps

A post this morning read: “A decision has been taken to stand down brown bin collections in the Ballymena areas today due to the dangerous conditions caused by the weather.

"Staff will be redeployed to grit town and village centres and replenish self-help grit piles.