Mid and East Antrim Borough Council services unaffected by strike action
and live on Freeview channel 276
Teachers, nurses, civil servants, bus and train drivers will be among tens of thousands of public sector workers taking part in a mass strike across Northern Ireland today.
A council spokesperson said: “[Our] staff are not taking part in the strike on Thursday and services should operate as normal.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, the ongoing cold snap is having an impact on some facilities and services; check the council’s social media page for more details.
A post this morning read: “A decision has been taken to stand down brown bin collections in the Ballymena areas today due to the dangerous conditions caused by the weather.
"Staff will be redeployed to grit town and village centres and replenish self-help grit piles.
“We will not be able to provide a catch-up service for the brown bins before their next scheduled collection on February 1.”