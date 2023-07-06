The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) has said a supplementary charge for overweight coffins would “stigmatise” the deceased.

The NAFD was responding to a public consultation carried out by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a review of cemetery rules and regulations.

The findings were presented to the council’s Environment and Economy Committee at a meeting on Monday.

Some 300 local clergy, funeral directors and stone masons have already had their say ahead of the four-week public consultation.

Greenland Cemetery, Craigyhill. Pics courtesy of Local Democracy Reporting Service

NAFD says with regard to “oversized burials, a policy to charge the public what could be several hundred pounds to bury an oversized coffin greatly concerns us”.

“We are worried that a specific fee would heavily penalise people who are paying for a funeral for something that is not in their control and stigmatises the deceased person when being overweight may not be in their control.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that all clients and their families are cared for with respect and treated with dignity irrespective of their physical characteristics.

“No other council in Northern Ireland levies a specific fee for oversized coffins. At a time of economic stress for many people, this extra charge, we believe, cannot be justified and places an unfair, discriminatory burden on a small section of society.”

Two Staff

The NAFD suggests at least two council cemetery staff must be in attendance “to allow some flexibility should the coffin be oversized”.

It also passed on comments received from its membership including: “The councils are happy to have the profit side of cemeteries and crematoria but they need to understand that these situations with oversized people does not justify a penalty. They should learn to take the rough with the smooth. You can’t punish the oversize person when you don’t reward the under-size person.

“Does the family through the funeral director have a choice not to use a crane for dignity reasons and chose to bury the deceased themselves?”

It was also asked if the council does not consider such a policy to be “discriminatory”.

Meanwhile, 39 per cent of respondents overall said that councils should charge a supplement for an oversized coffin of more than 25 stone. This is not passed on to relatives at present.

The council noted: “Feedback indicates there is a lack of public support for the introduction of a supplementary fee for oversized coffins.”

Resident Rates

Ninety-four per cent of respondents agreed with a proposal to offer resident rates for individuals residing outside the borough for reasons outside their control and 86 per cent for ex-patriots who pass away shortly before returning home.

The NAFD further stated the use of the term “pauper” is “outdated and suggested the use of “sections where a public health funeral was required” instead.

The council provides a section within cemeteries for burying those without next of kin and without the means to pay for their own burial. These have taken place in sections which to date have been known as “paupers’ sections”. It is proposing a stipulation that headstones and surrounds are not permitted in this section of which 47 per cent of respondents are in agreement.

It has been acknowledged there was “a feeling that there should be some recognition given to the individuals laid to rest in these sections”.