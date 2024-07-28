Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A decision to allow HIV testing at civic buildings in Mid and East Antrim was deferred at a meeting of the borough council earlier this week.

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner proposed a motion seeking the council to facilitate free HIV testing by the Positive Life organisation in the borough’s civic buildings.

Speaking at The Braid in Ballymena, Cllr Skinner said: “Personally, I can’t think of a better use for a town hall. We have facilities in each of our towns. They are already in use.

“What it means, crucially, is that anybody coming in off the street – it is not clear what they are coming in for, they could be coming in for any number of reasons. It removes the stigma. Unfortunately, GUM (sexual health) clinics and the likes still have a stigma today but our town halls don’t.

Larne Town Hall, Pic Google Maps

“HIV is not a death sentence any more. The stigma is still there. If you have HIV, you can still have a positive life, hence the name of the charity. I propose that we work with Positive Life to promote regular, accessible and free to use testing clinics.”

Seconding the motion, party colleague Braid Cllr Chelsea Harwood said: “It is no secret that our NHS is stretched thin. Positive Life provides vital services for those living with HIV and de-stigmatising the condition.

Ideal Location

“Allowing groups like Positive Life the use of council premises shows our commitment to bettering the lives of our residents but also the accessibility of these places makes them an ideal location for everyone who needs it.”

Larne Lough DUP Cllr Gregg McKeen said he would be “very supportive of trying to provide facilities where possible”. However, he expressed concern over what he believes to be council policy on the use of council facilities by charities.

He stated: “If we allow one charity to use our facilities for testing, our motion means we need to open up to all charities. Unless we have a review of our current policy, I think it would be unfair to give to one charity over another charity.

“So unfortunately, I do not believe we will be able to support this notice of motion as it stands but we do support the sentiments behind it as far as the charity Positive Life and HIV testing throughout the borough is concerned.”

Braid Ulster Unionist Cllr Alan Barr said by working with Positive Life, the council can help the UN achieve its target of zero transmission.

“Sadly for many, the subject of HIV is still a taboo subject. However, by not discussing and addressing the issue, HIV will be harder to detect and the number of cases not reduced.

“Due to the high number of drug users within our borough, this means the risk of contracting HIV is palpable amongst drug users.”

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown said: “I would have concerns. We have protocols in place.” He asked if testing would be ongoing, a one-off clinic or on a yearly basis.

Greater Role

Cllr McKeown continued: “I would agree with him that much more needs to be done with regard to the stigma around HIV but I think that our doctors’ services and hospitals would probably have a greater role to play in it than this council. If it is a one-off or a yearly event, I would certainly support it.”

Carrick Castle Alliance Cllr Lauren Gray said: “It is a little disappointing to hear the DUP say they are very supportive of this but there might be a technicality around this. I do not think the community will see that as a valid reason.

“It is my understanding that a motion would only be on the agenda if it is possible to be passed and put into action,” she stated. Cllr Gray proceeded to ask interim chief executive Valerie Watts about policy.

The interim chief executive said: “I assessed this as being a competent notice of motion. Depending on what the decision is this evening, we then take it away and look at how this would work in practice along with any associated costs with having staff in buildings to keep buildings open.

“I did not see any reason as to why this was an incompetent notice of motion and that is why, in agreement with the mayor, it has been placed on this evening’s agenda for discussion.

“Should this be approved, we will take it away and examine it in detail and come back as we do with all these other notices of motion with a full report on the implications of it.”

Coast Road DUP Cllr Andrew Clarke commented that last year, a local charity sought to use the town hall and had been advised that a special charity rate applied.

Ballymena Alliance Cllr Jack Gbson remarked the motion should be assessed “on its own merits”.

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs said having considered the motion, it is about stopping the spread of a disease.

“So there is a public health issue to remove HIV from our society. It is a very generous offer that this service will be provided free, provided the accommodation is available, so the question is do we wish to reduce HIV in the Mid and East Antrim area?”

Braid DUP Alderman William McCaughey said: “This issue is with regard to our policy. Do we have a policy in place that this council states that charities should not be given carte blanche use of our facilities. That is the issue before us.”

The interim chief executive commented: “I am not aware of such a policy but I am also conscious that I have only been in council slightly over two years so there may be something that I have overlooked.”

Ballymena TUV Cllr Matthew Armstrong: “Like everyone else, I am supportive of the intent behind it. Either we do not have a policy or we have a policy that nobody knows about and things seems to be done on a very ad-hoc basis and I think we need to look at what we are doing. It is an issue of precedent.”

Cllr Skinner stated: “We are talking about civic buildings. I would happily vote to support any organisation to come into our town centres and provide a free to use service to our citizens and if we get to a position where there are so many charities and organisations battering down our doors to use our civic buildings to provide free to use services to promote health care, then that is a really good problem to have but I very much doubt we are going to get to that point.

“Any organisation that wants to come in and provide a free to use service to the general public, they should be welcome in our civic buildings. That is what they are there for. They are not owned by us, they are owned by the people who live in Carrick, Larne and Ballymena.

Cllr McKeen responded: “I am happy to support the proposal if he gives the officers a period of time to go away and review the impact on council. If we can do that, I am more than happy that as long as we are equal and fair to every charity that wants to use our civic buildings that can be applied and availed of across the board.

“It is not the charity that is in question here. It is our policy and how we manage this as we go forward but it has to be fair and equal.” He asked for a six-week deferral to clarify the council’s position.

Cllr Skinner replied that “this is about opening a service to the public, using civic buildings” but he said he was “happy” if officers want to look at the matter.

The interim chief executive said: “I think there are a myriad of issues that council officers would be addressing. I am happy if it helps elected members to bring this paper back to the next meeting having examined all the issues. ”