Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is working to ensure its leisure centres and gyms are places where women and girls “feel safe and are safe” from harassment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Training based on the themes of ‘Power to Change,’ a campaign led by the PSNI and ‘Be the Change’, by Onus, which provides specialist training, was delivered to leisure staff in June, the council’s Corporate, Resources, Policy and Governance Committee has been told.

A report to the committee which met last week said the aim is to ensure the council’s leisure facilities and gyms are places where women and girls “know they can feel safe and will be safe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The training encourages individuals to take responsibility for ending violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls by changing their attitudes and behaviours and by challenging those of their peers,” the report said.

Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“The training will help our leisure staff to challenge abuse or harassment and enable them to deliver effective responses to anyone who may have experienced it.”

Lindsay Harris, CEO of Onus Training, said: “Research would indicate that over half of gym goers have either experienced or witnessed harassment in gyms. Many more women and girls experience harassment yet don’t report, instead changing or even leaving gyms entirely, missing out on all the benefits for their health and well-being.

“We are committed to working with our ‘Safe Place’ partners PSNI and MEA Borough Council to encourage more women and girls into gyms and leisure settings across the borough through creating ‘Safe Places’ for everyone to exercise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid & East Antrim Chief Inspector Chris Tate said: “Ending violence against women and girls is a critical priority for the PSNI and this commitment reflects not only a moral and legal obligation but also recognition of the devastating impact such violence has had and continues to have on individuals, families and local communities.

“Violence against women and girls is a serious violation of human rights and whether it manifests as domestic abuse, sexual violence, harassment or coercive control, this form of violence undermines the right to live free from fear and harm.

“Incidents relating to women and girls often go unreported due to fear, stigma, or a lack of confidence in the justice system. Building a culture of trust where victims feel supported and believed is essential and we recognise that our response can be a turning point in someone’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Allen, the council’s head of public protection, health and well-being, commented: “We hope the leadership council has shown will also encourage other sports and fitness facilities in the borough to work with us and our partners to make a real commitment to this important cause.”

It is anticipated the training will be rolled out to personal trainers, gyms and leisure facilities across the borough. In addition, training for council staff will take place from September to raise awareness among council of domestic abuse and “to build an adequate support network” within the local authority.

In November of last year, a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) was told that during a recent 12-month period, the PSNI dealt with 1,800 domestic violence crimes in the area. Of these, 470 victims were male and the remainder, female. Thirty-seven per cent of perpetrators were brought before the courts.

Addressing the meeting at the time, Lindsay reported that incidents “spike” during July and Christmas, at times, she said, when there is “more opportunity when people are at home and alcohol involved”.

She reported that one quarter of women have experienced domestic violence from a partner or family member and one in seven men.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter