Mid and East Antrim: maintenance and refurbishment advice for leisure centre users
The main pool and learner pool at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, will both be closed for maintenance on the morning of Tuesday, October 29 and will reopen at 1pm.
The health suite at the centre will also be closed on Tuesday for maintenance and it will reopen on Wednesday, October 30.
Meanwhile, an eight-week refurbishment of Larne Leisure Centre swimming pool changing facilities is underway and due to be completed by Friday, December 20.
In a statement, council added: “During this time, there may be some disruption to our changing facilities provision.
"We apologise in advance for any disruption this may cause and hope that you find the final refurbished facilities will provide you with an improved swimming experience.”
