The cutting-edge event showcased the stunning new collection from Larne fashion designer Geraldine Connon, who is celebrating 40 years in the fashion industry.

Sponsored by Magheramorne Estate and Geraldine Connon, the show featured a spectacular array of couture pieces, bespoke tailoring and glamorous clothing.

Proceeds from the event are going to the Mayor’s chosen charities for the year - Women’s Aid ABCLN and ‘This Is Me’ Dementia Friendly Choir.

In the beautiful surroundings of Magheramorne Estate, fashionistas from Maureen Martin Models took to the catwalk to celebrate the launch of Geraldine’s anniversary line featuring beautiful spring/summer co-ordinates for every occasion.

The entire performance also exhibited high-end bespoke clothing - on loan with special permission from Geraldine’s private clients, with special thanks to Brian and Jane Donaldson, Margaret Irvine and Isobel Tweed - plus a number of retro pieces from the early days of her career.

The amazing dressers and hair stylist Christina Ross worked at a frantic pace to ensure everything was perfect on the runway.

A total of 21 talented Larne students from local schools also took part in the event displaying their wonderful works of art. Geraldine invited the students to partake in the event recreating their design work to accessorise her collections on the catwalk.

Guests also enjoyed delicious Magheramorne tapas and a few glasses of bubbly while taking in the inspiring views over Larne Lough.

“The event was simply magical and it brings me great pride to see our community come together to support such worthy causes,” said Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

“Fashion isn’t just about clothes, it is also about using our creativity and resources to make a positive impact on the world around us. And that is exactly what this event is all about – using the power of fashion to raise awareness and funds for those most in need.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended and supported this fashion gala in any way, you are showing your support for those who need it most in our local community. Your generosity and compassion are what make our borough truly special.”

1 . Fashion Gala The event showcased the stunning new collection from Larne fashion designer Geraldine Connon, including high-end bespoke clothing on loan with special permission from Geraldine’s private clients, and a number of retro pieces from the early days of her career. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

2 . Fashion Gala Guests at the fashion gala with Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Gerardine Mulvenna. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

3 . Fashion Gala Larne designer Geraldine Connon is celebrating a fantastic 40 years in the fashion industry. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

4 . Fashion Gala Guests at the Mayor's fashion gala in Magheramorne Estate. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council