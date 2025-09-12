The highest number of complaints to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council during the first three months of the financial year were related to missed black bin collections.

A report presented to a meeting of the council’s Corporate, Resources, Policy and Governance Committee at The Braid, Ballymena, on Monday, indicated 26 such complaints during the first quarter of 2025/26, from April 1 until June 30, resulting in issues being raised with bin lorry crews.

The committee report stated: “It is typical that front-line services receive the most complaints due to their much higher rate of interactive service delivery.”

Overall, 40 complaints were made to the council. Three related to the Amphitheatre leisure centre in Carrickfergus, mostly about the pool area. New signage is being put in place at the poolside.

Black bins. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Three complaints were made in relation to parks operations which include cemeteries. Grave maintenance/damage was highlighted to the local authority. There were two general issues raised regarding parks. There was one complaint about Larne Leisure Centre.

Larne Leisure Centre at Tower Road was set alight while some people were still inside the building on Wednesday, June 11 resulting in temporary closure. A phased return of services is taking place.

Cleanliness at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, was highlighted to the council. Meanwhile, compliments were received about the leisure centre’s staff.

Seven compliments were received regarding the council’s waste services such as assistance with recycling and bulky lifts.

The report notes overall the number of complaints to the council has decreased by one fifth since the last quarter. Officers are encouraged to resolve complaints at the front-line. Five per cent were escalated to stage two for resolution.

The report said: “Responding effectively to complaints is necessary for council to demonstrate its commitment to continual improvement in the delivery of its services and facilities.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter