Mid and East Antrim PCSP continues its commitment to the Community Safety Wardens Scheme

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour across the borough.

The Community Safety Wardens play an important role in dealing with issues such as anti-social behaviour, littering, dog fouling, and promoting community safety in general. Their visible presence helps reassure both residents and businesses, while also easing public fears about crime.

The wardens also provide valuable support to the PSNI by addressing community level matters, thereby enabling Police Officers to dedicate their attention to other offences. They work closely with both the PSNI and the Housing Executive - particularly in areas where anti-social behaviour is more common, such as parks and shared spaces.

Welcoming the initiative, Chair of Mid and East Antrim PCSP, Councillor Lauren Gray, said: “The Community Safety Warden Scheme is a significant and important programme for the partnership. It has successfully challenged anti-social behaviour across the borough and has offered reassurance to a number of residents.

Photo of (L-R) Audrey Wales, Chairperson BRAC and Sharon Maxwell, PCSP Vice Chair, Carolyn Crawford Area Manager NIHE, Roy McClean Assistant Area Manager NIHE, Cllr Lauren Gray, PCSP Chairperson and Roy Smyth, Chairperson Ballymena BID announcing the continued commitment to the Community Safety Wardens Scheme.

“Residents have become accustomed to Community Safety Wardens in their neighbourhoods and have welcomed the support and reassurance they provide. Mid and East Antrim PCSP would like to take this opportunity to thank our partner organisations - NIHE and Ballymena BID - who also place importance on this initiative by part-funding this scheme.”

The Housing Executive’s Assistant Area Housing Manager for Mid & East Antrim, Roy McClean added: “These wardens provide a targeted response to anti-social behaviour through preventative and responsive street work and ongoing visible street presence. They complement the work of staff at our local offices out of hours and have a positive impact in our communities.”

Ballymena BID Chair, Roy Smyth, said: “The Community Safety Wardens project is a vital part of our local community. As well as helping to reduce anti-social behaviour and protect local businesses, the Wardens provide a welcoming and friendly presence for visitors to the Borough. Their work not only reassures the residents and business communities but also supports the wider communities and town centres, helping to create a safer, more enjoyable environment for everyone.”

Since its launch in 2016, the scheme has made a significant contribution to reducing anti-social behaviour and addressing community safety across the Borough. The project is managed by Ballymena Retailers Against Crime (BRAC) and jointly funded by Mid and East Antrim PCSP, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), and Ballymena BID; and this partnership approach continues to ensure that anti-social behaviour is tackled in a proactive and effective way.

Earlier this year the partnership appointed DGS Service Solutions Ltd as its supplier for the Community Safety Wardens Scheme, as this programme remains an important part of the PCSP Action Plan.

Residents are reminded to report crimes directly to the PSNI on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

If you are a resident, business, or community organisation in the Borough and would like to meet the Wardens, raise a concern, or request a patrol in your area, contact the PCSP team: E. [email protected]; T. 0300 124 5000;