Mid and East Antrim Pet Foodbank: Donation points in Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena
A council spokesperson explained: “We don’t want any animal - or their owner - to go hungry, especially at Christmas, and are here to help. Sadly, the cost-of-living crisis means that more pet owners are struggling to afford to feed their pets. We want everybody to be able to look after each other this Christmas, and that includes our four-legged friends as well.
"Anyone who wishes to donate dry or canned pet food can do so at any of our three drop-off locations:
- Ardeevin, Galgorm Road, Ballymena;
- Smiley Buildings, Victoria Road, Larne;
- Civic Centre, Antrim Street, Carrickfergus.
"If you are struggling to feed your pet and wish to avail of a donation, then please speak in confidence to a member of our team on 028 2563 3394.”