Register
BREAKING

Mid and East Antrim Pet Foodbank: Donation points in Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging locals to donate to their Pet Food Bank to help provide support to pet owners who may be struggling over the festive season.
By Helena McManus
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:58 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A council spokesperson explained: “We don’t want any animal - or their owner - to go hungry, especially at Christmas, and are here to help. Sadly, the cost-of-living crisis means that more pet owners are struggling to afford to feed their pets. We want everybody to be able to look after each other this Christmas, and that includes our four-legged friends as well.

"Anyone who wishes to donate dry or canned pet food can do so at any of our three drop-off locations:

- Ardeevin, Galgorm Road, Ballymena;

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging locals to donate to their Pet Food Bank to help provide support to pet owners who may be struggling over the festive season. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilMid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging locals to donate to their Pet Food Bank to help provide support to pet owners who may be struggling over the festive season. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging locals to donate to their Pet Food Bank to help provide support to pet owners who may be struggling over the festive season. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Most Popular

- Smiley Buildings, Victoria Road, Larne;

- Civic Centre, Antrim Street, Carrickfergus.

"If you are struggling to feed your pet and wish to avail of a donation, then please speak in confidence to a member of our team on 028 2563 3394.”

Related topics:CarrickfergusLarne