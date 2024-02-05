Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Superintendent McCormick said he was very much looking forward to continuing the excellent partnership work that ensures the district is safe for everyone who lives and works in the area.

With 22 years of experience in policing, the officer brings with him a wealth of operational policing knowledge, having served in a number of roles across North Area and Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These roles have included Local policing, Neighbourhood and most recently Ian was Chief Inspector for Engagement in Lisburn and Castlereagh, before accepting the role to become District lead.

Superintendent Ian McCormick has recently taken up post as the new District Commander for Mid and East Antrim. Photo: PSNI press office

Superintendent McCormick said: “I am delighted to have been appointed District Commander for Mid and East Antrim.

"I am joining a knowledgeable and well-established team and I wish to continue the great work to date, by meeting community representatives and local partners to build on the excellent relationships that already exist, addressing the issues that matter most.

“I would like to thank Superintendent Gillian Kearney for her dedication in leading the district for the last two years and I look forward to working with our highly-committed officers and police staff in the Mid and East Antrim area, to deliver a high-quality service that is visible, accessible, responsive and community focused.”

Advertisement

Advertisement