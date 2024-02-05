Mid and East Antrim police: Ian McCormick appointed new District Commander
Superintendent McCormick said he was very much looking forward to continuing the excellent partnership work that ensures the district is safe for everyone who lives and works in the area.
With 22 years of experience in policing, the officer brings with him a wealth of operational policing knowledge, having served in a number of roles across North Area and Belfast.
These roles have included Local policing, Neighbourhood and most recently Ian was Chief Inspector for Engagement in Lisburn and Castlereagh, before accepting the role to become District lead.
Superintendent McCormick said: “I am delighted to have been appointed District Commander for Mid and East Antrim.
"I am joining a knowledgeable and well-established team and I wish to continue the great work to date, by meeting community representatives and local partners to build on the excellent relationships that already exist, addressing the issues that matter most.
“I would like to thank Superintendent Gillian Kearney for her dedication in leading the district for the last two years and I look forward to working with our highly-committed officers and police staff in the Mid and East Antrim area, to deliver a high-quality service that is visible, accessible, responsive and community focused.”
Welcoming Superintendent McCormick to the role was Angela Smyth, chairperson of the MEA Policing Community Safety Partnership. “The Partnership looks forward to working with the Commander to the benefit of the entire community within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area,” she added.