The Mid and East Antrim Pride committee is celebrating after picking up two major accolades at the 2025 Belfast Pride Festival Awards on Saturday, July 19.

The recognition follows the success of Ballymena’s first ever Pride event, which brought hundreds of people into the heart of the town to celebrate diversity, visibility and inclusion.

The parade on Saturday, June 28 was a first for the town with participants making their way from Waveney Road to Greenvale Street in what organisers hailed as a history-making moment.

“It was a powerful moment for the community, marking a new chapter for LGBTQ+ representation in the area,” a statement from the committee read.

The Mid and East Antrim Pride committee at the awards ceremony in Belfast City Hall. Photo: MEA Pride

"The ‘Highlight of the Year’ award acknowledged the overwhelming show of solidarity, joy and resilience from the local community, even in the face of minor disruption on the morning of the parade. The event went ahead as planned, and the response from residents, volunteers and supporters turned the day into something truly special.

“The ‘Event of the Year’ title is a testament to what was achieved with a vibrant, family-friendly celebration that proved how much support exists within Mid and East Antrim for LGBTQ+ people and their right to be visible, safe and proud.

"While Ballymena has at times been portrayed negatively in the media, the success of Pride offered a different narrative – one of hope, progress and genuine community spirit.

"Mid and East Antrim Pride would like to thank Belfast Pride for the recognition, the businesses involved in making this possible, and everyone who played a role in making the day such a meaningful and memorable success.”

